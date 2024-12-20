ANTF files chargesheet against former MLA, nephew

The anti-narcotics task force (ANTF) filed a chargesheet against former Ferozepur MLA Satkar Kaur Gehri and her nephew Jaskirat Singh in the Mohali court on Thursday. The anti-narcotics task force (ANTF) filed a chargesheet against former Ferozepur MLA Satkar Kaur Gehri and her nephew Jaskirat Singh in the Mohali court on Thursday. (HT File)

In October this year, the former MLA and her nephew were arrested for allegedly attempting to sell 100 grams of heroin in Mohali’s Kharar area. ANTF’s SP Akashdeep Singh Aulakh stated that a 16-page chargesheet, featuring 25 witnesses, had been submitted. Satkar Kaur and Jaskirat Singh have been charged under Sections 21 and 29 of the NDPS Act.

The duo was apprehended by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) near Sunny Enclave in Kharar, Mohali, on October 23 with 100 grams of heroin. Jaskirat Singh, a resident of Behal Khurd village in Ferozepur, was driving the car, while Satkar Kaur, who served as the MLA for the Ferozepur Rural constituency from 2017 to 2022, was accompanying him.

During a subsequent search of the former MLA’s residence, police teams recovered an additional 28 grams of heroin, increasing the total seized quantity to 128 grams. The authorities also confiscated ₹1.56 lakh in cash, some gold jewelry, and multiple car registration number plates from Haryana and Delhi. Additionally, four vehicles, including a Toyota Fortuner, BMW, Hyundai Verna and Chevrolet were seized in connection with the case.

A case was registered under Sections 21 and 29 of the NDPS Act at the Mohali Special Task Force (STF) police station.

The Punjab BJP expelled Satkar Kaur Gehri from the party for six years a day after her arrest in the drugs case.