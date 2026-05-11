Anti- sacrilege Act: Punjab government duty-bound to resolve objections raised by Akal Takht, says Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said it was the duty of the state government to resolve the objections raised by Akal Takht, the supreme temporal seat of the Sikhs, as well as the gurdwara body (SGPC) on the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026.

Sukhbir Singh Badal

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sukhbir’s remarks came a day after chief minister Bhagwant Mann refused to withdraw the anti-sacrilege Act and rejected the 15-day ultimatum issued by the Akal Takht to remove certain clauses from the legislation.

“The SAD agrees with the views of the Akal Takht Jathedar, who has asked the AAP government to amend objectionable provisions in the anti-sacrilege Act, which go against the Khalsa Panth and the sentiments of the Sikh community. The SGPC, which was an elected body of the Sikh community, has also conveyed its views to the AAP government, and the same should be respected,” Sukhbir said, while talking to the media after addressing a public function held in memory of Sardar Jassa Singh Ramgarhia here.

The anti-sacrilege bill, which proposed amendments to the original 2008 Act, was passed unanimously by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha during a special one-day session on April 13. Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria accorded assent to the bill on April 17, and it was notified by the Punjab government on April 20.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The Act provides for stringent punishments, including life imprisonment and fines up to ₹25 lakh, for acts of sacrilege against the Guru Granth Sahib. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Act provides for stringent punishments, including life imprisonment and fines up to ₹25 lakh, for acts of sacrilege against the Guru Granth Sahib. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON