Anti-chitta sabhas to be held in gram panchayats: CM Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while presiding over a meeting of senior officers held on Monday evening said that Anti-Chitta Gram Sabhas would be organised in all gram panchayats of the state on January 21 and 22, 2026.

He said these sabhas would review information related to chitta and focus on important issues, including the rehabilitation of local youth addicted to chitta. Officers from various departments would also attend these Gram Sabhas as observers. Each Panchayat would also carry out a detailed mapping of chitta-related activities during the meetings.

The CM said that statewide awareness campaigns were already underway to educate people about the harmful effects of chitta and other psychotropic drugs.

As part of this effort, Anti-Chitta Awareness Sports Tournaments would also be organised across the state on the lines of the Premier League. He said that these tournaments would feature kabaddi, cricket and volleyball matches and would be held at the block, district and state levels. Winning teams would receive cash prizes from the Chief Minister.

Assures to raise concern of apple orchardists with Centre

Sukhu while chairing a meeting with representatives of progressive orchardists of the state attended their concern over reduction of import duty on apples imported from New Zealand which have adversely affected the interests of local orchardists.

He assured them that the issue would be raised with the central government to find a way out to address their concerns. “I will meet the Union Finance and the Commerce Minister and urge them to take necessary measures to protect the interests of the orchardists of the state” he said, adding that apple production was a major pillar of the state’s economy and its protection and promotion was a top priority of the state government.

Meanwhile, the CM while chairing a review meeting of Himachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board on Tuesday directed that all the workers registered under the board should be issued Himcare cards to enable them to avail benefits of the scheme and their e-KYC be completed at the earliest through the Him Parivar Portal.

He also said that financial assistance provided to the children of registered workers for higher education such as PhD, MBBS, engineering, etc. should be given at the same rate as the fee charged by government institutions for those courses. The CM further directed that children with disabilities of registered workers should also be linked with the Mukhyamantri Sahara Yojana.