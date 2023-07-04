HPSC recruitment scam: Panchkula court summons anti-corruption bureau DSP

A local court has summoned the anti-corruption bureau DSP to appear in person in the ongoing hearing of the cash-for-job scam in which Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC)’s deputy secretary Anil Nagar is an accused.

The order, issued on July 1, by additional district and session judge, Sunil Kumar, read, “Let court notice be issued to Sharif Singh, DSP to appear in person before the court on July 14, in order to file explanation as to where the hard disc from which the printouts were taken is placed at present.”

The court issued notice after senior scientific officer, cyber forensic lab, Panchkula, Gaurav Veer, submitted before the court that the hard disc opened in the court was not the one from which he had taken printouts. It may be mentioned that the counsels of the accused had sought documents, including DVR copy and OMR sheets.

Nagar, along with four others, was arrested for tampering with the marks of candidates of dental surgeons’ exams. The others arrested are Ashwani Sharma, Naveen Kumar, Pawan Gupta and Narinder. The vigilance has made recoveries of ₹3.6 crore in the case.

Nagar is a 2016-batch officer, who was posted as the HPSC deputy secretary in March 2021. Earlier, he was posted as joint director, administration, secondary education, Haryana, and deputy secretary to the government, Haryana, school education department.

The FIR was registered on November 17, 2021, after Naveen Kumar, a government employee, was caught red-handed while accepting ₹20 lakh. Based on his confession and other evidence, the vigilance arrested Ashwani Sharma and seized ₹1.07 crore during a search at his house. According to the vigilance, Sharma was a “private player”, who received money on Nagar’s behalf.

