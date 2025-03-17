Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Anti-drug drive: 1,572 FIRs registered, 2,364 peddlers held so far: Cheema

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 17, 2025 08:30 AM IST

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema, who leads the cabinet sub-committee on the anti-drug initiative, on Sunday said the Aam Aadmi Party’s fight against drugs has started yielding results, marking a significant turning point in the state’s battle against narcotics

Chandigarh : Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema, who leads the cabinet sub-committee on the anti-drug initiative, on Sunday said the Aam Aadmi Party’s fight against drugs has started yielding results, marking a significant turning point in the state’s battle against narcotics.

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema, who leads the cabinet sub-committee on the anti-drug initiative, on Sunday said the Aam Aadmi Party’s fight against drugs has started yielding results, marking a significant turning point in the state’s battle against narcotics.
Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema, who leads the cabinet sub-committee on the anti-drug initiative, on Sunday said the Aam Aadmi Party’s fight against drugs has started yielding results, marking a significant turning point in the state’s battle against narcotics.

Addressing a press conference here, Cheema said the Punjab Police have registered 1,572 FIRs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, leading to the arrest of 2,364 drug peddlers and traffickers across the state since the start of the anti-drug drive. He said the campaign has also resulted in the seizure of significant quantities of illegal drugs, including 90kg of heroin, 51kg opium, 1,128kg poppy husk and 13kg of ganja. “Cash amounting to 63 lakh, believed to be linked to drug trafficking, has been confiscated, cutting off vital financial lifelines for these networks,” he added.

Slamming previous SAD-BJP and Congress governments for turning a blind eye to drug trafficking, Cheema said the previous regimes were responsible for the present situation, but the present government is committed to eradicating drugs from the state. “In a landmark step, properties worth crores linked to 33 drug traffickers have been demolished. These actions send a strong message to those involved in drug trafficking that their illegal wealth will not go unchallenged,” he said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On