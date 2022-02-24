Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Anti-encroachment drive: Ludhiana MC takes action against two commercial buildings
Anti-encroachment drive: Ludhiana MC takes action against two commercial buildings

Continuing its anti-encroachment drive, municipal corporation (MC) on Thursday took action against two commercial buildings, which were being constructed in residential areas of BRS Nagar and Rani Jhansi road in Ludhiana
On second day of anti-encroachment drive, the municipal corporation (MC) on February 23 had razed illegal commercial buildings in Zone A on Kakowal Road in Ludhiana that came up in the run up to elections. (HT Files)
Updated on Feb 24, 2022 11:07 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Continuing the drive against the illegal constructions in the city, municipal corporation (MC) on Thursday took action against two commercial buildings, which were being constructed in residential areas of BRS Nagar and Rani Jhansi road.

The MC teams removed shutter from the shop being established in BRS Nagar and demolished the illegal portion of the building on Rani Jhansi road. The MC has been conducting demolition drives in different parts of the city for the last three days.

The municipal corporation (MC) on February 23 had razed illegal commercial buildings in Zone A on Kakowal Road that came up in the run up to elections.

© 2022 HindustanTimes
