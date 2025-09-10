Anti-terror op in Kulgam ends

The operation against the terrorists in Gudoora forests in Kulgam culminated on Tuesday evening after the security forces conducted extensive searches. A CRPF vehicle passes by security personnel keeping a vigil during an ongoing encounter with terrorists, in Kulgam on Tuesday. (PTI)

Two terrorists and two army jawans, including a JCO of a para unit, were killed in the encounter on Monday after forces launched operation in the area on a specific input about presence of terrorists in the area which is surrounded by apple orchards and forests.

Due to darkness and rain the operation was halted last night and searches were resumed on Tuesday.

Earlier during the day, fresh troopers of army’s Rashtriya Rifle units, police and the CRPF were deployed in the area. “There was no fresh firing in the area today,” the army said.

Senior army and police officers also visited the operation area during the day and were briefed by the commanders. The operation was called off late afternoon after extensive searches.

Officials, said that identities of the two slain terrorists is being ascertained and one could be foreigner.

Meanwhile, CM Omar Abdullah and lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha paid tributes to the soldiers killed in operation.

Chief minister Omar laid the wreath and paid rich tributes to the brave soldiers who made ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty during Kulgam encounter.