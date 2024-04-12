Anurag attributes Himachal’s development in education sector to Modi

Union minister for information and broadcasting and youth and sports affairs Anurag Thakur lauded the advancements in education in Himachal Pradesh during the 10 years of the Modi government. Anurag Thakur (HT File)

Thakur highlighted how the state has become an education hub with many major institutions situated within its borders.

He attributed this progress to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, stating that PM Modi’s commitment to Himachal has facilitated the establishment of prestigious educational institutions in the region. He emphasised that Himachal’s youth now have access to quality primary and higher education within the state.

Key achievements include the establishment of six Kendriya Vidyalayas in the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency, Thakur said, adding that the Central government has constructed two Kendriya Vidyalayas in Nadaun and Saloh benefiting 500 children.

Thakur announced the construction of a Central University in Dehra and National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Hamirpur. A first of its kind in north India, National Center of Excellence in sports is also underway in Hamirpur.

He said that AIIMS hospital and medical college was built in Bilaspur for ₹1,700 crore. Additionally, a medical college in Hamirpur has also been established for ₹400 crore.

Thakur highlighted the programmes launched in Hamirpur for providing free tuition and adopting the Gurukul system without government support. This initiative, started on World Teachers’ Day in 2021, aims to address the issues of unemployment, migration, and economic challenges in Himachal Pradesh.