Anurag deceived people in the name of railways: Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday flayed Union minister Anurag Thakur for harping over railway expansion in Himachal for the past decade.

“Not a single new line has been approved and no survey has been carried out. Anurag should come clear on this,” said Sukhu while addressing mediapersons at Naduan.

“The Congress government never said anything about giving budget for the railway line. He announced the railway line, but now he is blaming the Congress. He deceived people in the name of the railways. Now people are not going to vote for the sake of the railway line. Anurag should tell the public why he kept cheating them for the past one decade,” said the CM.

A large number of youth from Kangra, Hamirpur and Mandi parliamentary constituency served the defense force, but ironically, they are no longer interested in serving the country, he said while questioning BJP’s Agniveer yojana.

“What is the intention of introducing Agniveer? Why are the youth getting four years of jobs in the army? Certainly, the BJP is running away from the real issues,” he said.

Sukhu said, “The BJP has always been trying to divert attention during elections. I have brought medical college to Hamirpur and approved cancer hospital for Hamirpur. The Congress government has done commendable work to provide relief to people during disasters. Employees were given old pensions. The Congress government has also fulfilled the guarantee of giving ₹1,500 to women, but the BJP is pressuring the Election Commission to stop this scheme.”

The CM said that Congress’ national leaders will soon come to Himachal and MP Rahul Gandhi along with party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and national president Mallikarjun Kharge will visit the state.

“Giving tickets to sold MLAs proves that the BJP has tried to topple the government for which the public will answer on June 1. Congress will win all four Lok Sabha seats and will also win the byelections in six assembly constituencies,” he added.