Apple at core of HP politics yet again as AAP declares July 22 as martyrs’ day

Two days after apple growers staged a protest against the government over the spiralling cost of packaging material, the Aam Admi Party on Friday announced that it will commemorate July 22, the day three apple growers were killed in police firing in Kotgarh, as martyrs’ day.

This is not the first time that apple-growing areas of the state have found themselves at the centre-stage of politics. Apple growing regions, which comprise around 17 assembly segments in Kinnaur, Kullu, Mandi and Shimla, have played a significant role in drawing the political contours of Himachal Pardesh. Apple contributes to around 13.5% of the state’s gross domestic produce in Himachal Pradesh, which boasts of a ₹6,000 crore economy. Growers are demanding an increase in minimum selling price along the lines of of Kashmir, restoration of subsidies on fungicides, insecticides and other chemical fertilizers, reduction of Goods and Services Tax on packaging material and a ban on foreign apples.

The AAP on Friday paid rich tributes to the three apple growers – Govind Singh, Tara Chand and Hira Singh – who were killed in the 1990 police firing. The then BJP chief minister Shanta Kumar had used vigorous police force to quell the apple agitation initiated by the Himachal Pradesh Fruit and Vegetable Growers’ Association. The agitation spread in all the apple belts after Shanta Kumar had refused to pay minimum support price for apples.

Govind Singh’s widow, Sita Devi, teared up during the programme, as she recalled the day her husband was gunned down by cops. “My son was only three years old when his father was killed . I am still waiting for justicer to be done. No government has helped me. I have worked hard to raise my family. My son is a teacher in private school. I ran from pillar to post to get a government job for my son, but to no avail,” she said.

“ Police fired arbitrarily at the fruit growers who had climbed the trees to protest against the government decision. There was no warning “ said Deshraj, one of the eyewitnesses to the firing incident.

Paying tributes to the farmers at a small roadside memorial set up close to Kotgarh bazaar, AAP leader Aninder Singh Naughty, who heads the Kisan Wing, said his party would commemorate July 22 as “Bagwan Adhikar Sankalp Diwas”. Aam Aadmi Party took a pledge to fight for the rights of fruit growers.

In 1990, the apple agitation had started from Rohru, spread to Jubbal Kotlkhai, Theogh and later to Kotgarh Rampur. The government used brute force to cripple the agitation, After the agitation turned violent contingents of the police were deployed all over the all growing areas to crush the agitation while the army held flag march in Shimla town. Scores of farmers were dragged off in buses and dropped at isolated places.

Leaders from the apple belt

The apple-growing regions have produced some of the foremost political leaders in the state, including five-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh, former CM Thakur Ram Lal, who was also governor of Andhra Pradesh, and leader of opposition Vidya Stokes.

Vidya Stokes’ mother Subhadra Devi, a noted social worker in the area, was a nominated member of the Himachal Pradesh assembly. Former minister Pandit Padam Dev and BJP’s Daulat Ram Chauhan were also from apple-growing areas of the Shimla district. Satya Dang who married Himachal’s founder chief minister Dr YS Parmar was one of the most powerful women leaders of her time. Jai Bihari Lal Khachi was another powerful leader from the area. Master strategist, as he was known, Khachi was seen as a threat to the Congress leadership.

