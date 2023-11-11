: The air quality in Haryana improved in Haryana on Saturday. AQI improves in Haryana (PTI)

NCR districts of Gurugram (199), Faridabad (167), Dharuhera (Rewari) (158), Narnaul (148), Bahadurgarh (123) and Bhiwani (108) were in the ‘moderate’ category. Panchkula (139), Yamunanagar (135), Panipat (130), Ambala (113) and Kurukshetra (101) were also in the same category.

On Saturday, the state witnessed a marginal rise in farm fires with 27 cases. Fatehabad reported 11 incidents of stubble burning and 5 were recorded in Sirsa.

Fifteen districts recorded zero cases of paddy residue burning. A total of 1,703 cases have been recorded so far in the state this season.

