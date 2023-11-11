close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / AQI improves in Haryana

AQI improves in Haryana

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Nov 11, 2023 10:34 PM IST

NCR districts of Gurugram (199), Faridabad (167), Dharuhera (Rewari) (158), Narnaul (148), Bahadurgarh (123) and Bhiwani (108) were in the ‘moderate’ category

: The air quality in Haryana improved in Haryana on Saturday.

AQI improves in Haryana (PTI)
AQI improves in Haryana (PTI)

NCR districts of Gurugram (199), Faridabad (167), Dharuhera (Rewari) (158), Narnaul (148), Bahadurgarh (123) and Bhiwani (108) were in the ‘moderate’ category. Panchkula (139), Yamunanagar (135), Panipat (130), Ambala (113) and Kurukshetra (101) were also in the same category.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

On Saturday, the state witnessed a marginal rise in farm fires with 27 cases. Fatehabad reported 11 incidents of stubble burning and 5 were recorded in Sirsa.

Fifteen districts recorded zero cases of paddy residue burning. A total of 1,703 cases have been recorded so far in the state this season.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out