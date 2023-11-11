AQI improves in Haryana
Nov 11, 2023 10:34 PM IST
NCR districts of Gurugram (199), Faridabad (167), Dharuhera (Rewari) (158), Narnaul (148), Bahadurgarh (123) and Bhiwani (108) were in the ‘moderate’ category
: The air quality in Haryana improved in Haryana on Saturday.
NCR districts of Gurugram (199), Faridabad (167), Dharuhera (Rewari) (158), Narnaul (148), Bahadurgarh (123) and Bhiwani (108) were in the ‘moderate’ category. Panchkula (139), Yamunanagar (135), Panipat (130), Ambala (113) and Kurukshetra (101) were also in the same category.
We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.
On Saturday, the state witnessed a marginal rise in farm fires with 27 cases. Fatehabad reported 11 incidents of stubble burning and 5 were recorded in Sirsa.
Fifteen districts recorded zero cases of paddy residue burning. A total of 1,703 cases have been recorded so far in the state this season.
"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
- Topics
- Air Quality
- Gurugram
- Haryana
- Faridabad