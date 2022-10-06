AQI ‘poor’ in industrial cities of Haryana, paddy districts fare better

: The air quality of Haryana’s industrial cities of Gurugram, Dharuhera and Panipat was found to be “poor”, even as it remained “satisfactory” or “moderate” in major districts of the state where paddy harvesting is at its peak.

As per officials of the state pollution control board, the air quality of most Haryana cities is better as there is a considerable fall in the number of cases of stubble burning, which is considered as the major factor behind the deteriorating air quality in the state, especially in the National Capital Region.

As per the daily air quality bulletin of the Central Pollution Control Board, the air quality index (AQI) of paddy sowing districts of the state remained “satisfactory” or “moderate”.

According to the data, the AQI of two paddy growing districts of Kaithal and Sirsa has been categorised as “satisfactory” at 95 and 88 respectively.

The air quality of Karnal (118), Kurukshetra (156), Fatehabad (107), Jind (108) and Hisar (123) was categorised as “moderate”.

The air quality of industrial cities of Gurugram, Dharuhera and Panipat has been found as “poor” with the AQI of these cities measured above 200.

Moreover, the quality of air of other Haryana cities, including Bahadurgarh, Ballabhgarh, Bhiwani, Faridabad, Yamunanagar, Palwal and Manesar has also been found as “moderate”. Panchkula is the only city of the state which has “good” air quality. ENDS