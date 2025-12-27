Aravalli case: Deepender seeks review petition in Supreme Court

Congress MP Deepender Hooda on Friday questioned the Union government’s arguments in the Supreme Court regarding ongoing Aravalli hills case and said that the government should file a review petition after apologising to the people of the country. He demanded that the government itself go to the Supreme Court to get the 100-meter decision overturned and file a review petition after apologising to the people of the country. (HT Photo for representation)

He said the people of the country are rejecting the government’s malicious intent and the way it presented its case in the top court to get the 100-meter definition approved, because the public has caught the government’s intention and deceit in selling the Aravalli hills.

Addressing a press conference at the District Congress Committee (Rural) office after participating in various events in Gurugram, Deepender said the government’s deceit has been exposed, and its intention to loot has come to light. “We will not allow the government to loot. Not only is the public rejecting the 100-meter parameter, but the Supreme Court’s empowered committee has also said that the 100-meter limit is unjustified,” he stated.

“The Supreme Court itself had rejected its justification in 2010.” He said adding that the people of the country will not allow the backdoor attempt to sacrifice the environment to corruption to succeed. He demanded that the government itself go to the Supreme Court to get the 100-meter decision overturned and file a review petition after apologising to the people of the country.

He said the central government’s new guidelines are merely a deception and an unsuccessful attempt to mislead the public. “The order prohibiting the issuance of new mining leases is nothing more than a provisional compliance with previous Supreme Court orders,” he pointed out.

He said that those who intend to destroy the forests are talking about forest safaris. MLA Aftab Ahmed, Haryana Congress working president Jitendra Bhardwaj, former minister Sukhbir Kataria and others were present.