Architectural drawings for projects: 7 yrs on, Chandigarh MC decides to settle UT’s 90 lakh fee

Over seven years after the municipal corporation (MC) got architectural drawings prepared from the chief architect’s office for five projects, the civic body has finally decided to pay the ₹90 lakh fee.

The projects include construction of MC’s 4th, 5th, and 6th building, fire station, overbridge, multilevel parking and landscaping, all located in Sector 17.

On September 13, during a meeting of the finance-cum-urban planning secretary, dues owed by MC were taken up. There, the chief architect apprised the secretary that several reminders had been sent to the civic body to clear the dues against architectural drawings for its projects, but it had failed to pay up. This was also highlighted in various audits.

After yet another reminder earlier this month, the issue was tabled in the MC House meeting on Thursday, where the House decided to settle the bill.

MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “We have got the approval of the MC House now, so the amount will be paid to the UT administration. We will also be writing to them to waive the fee for future projects, as MC is a completely government body.”

MC slashes barricading fee for religious events

During the meeting, MC House also slashed the barricading fees for religious ceremonies, including Dussehra. The fees, previously set at ₹35 per running feet, will now be ₹5 per running feet. MC charges the fee for installing barricades during religious functions. In a meeting of the finance and contract committee on May 15, 2020, the barricading fee was increased from ₹5 to ₹35.

