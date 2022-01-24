Chandigarh MC House meeting today: AAP, BJP likely to clash over repair of waste plant

The first municipal corporation House meeting after the mayor elections, scheduled for Monday, is set to be a noisy affair.

One of the main thorny issues will be the agenda of repair/overhaul of the existing solid waste processing plant in Sector 25 at a cost of ₹6.33 crore. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), with 14 councillors in the House of 35, is likely to corner the BJP on the issue. BJP has 13 councillors, Congress seven and SAD one.

As per the agenda, MC is proposing the overhaul/repair of the existing mixed waste processing plant to get it in working condition, so that dry waste can be converted to refuse derived fuel.

The agency will repair and further maintain the plant for a period of one year, extendable by two years, along with providing labour for its running. Some of the machinery will be replaced/repaired, as per requirement.

The AAP contends that the MC is going against its own resolutions passed last year, wherein an IIT Roorkee report had stated the machinery cannot be repaired and must be replaced.

“The report clearly stated that even after repair and maintenance of existing machinery, etc the existing plant will at best handle 60 to 65 TPD,” said senior AAP leader Chandermukhi Sharma.

Defending the proposal, mayor Sarabjit Kaur, said, “The solid waste management needs of the city till the upgrade takes place requires the existing plant to be used to its full potential. For this, repair work is needed. This proposal couldn’t be brought last year because of election code of conduct.”

Notably, the January 8 mayoral elections had witnessed large-scale ruckus in the House, after one AAP vote was declared invalid. AAP has approached the Punjab and Haryana high court demanding quashing of the polls

