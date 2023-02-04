Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Arizona Sheriff to lawmakers: Indians pay 17 lakh to cartels to help them illegally cross over US border

Arizona Sheriff to lawmakers: Indians pay 17 lakh to cartels to help them illegally cross over US border

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 04, 2023 10:34 PM IST

Criminal transnational organisations called cartels on an average charge USD 21,000 (around ₹ 17 lakh) from Indians to help them illegally cross over the American border, an Arizona Sheriff has told lawmakers.

The minimum being charged by a cartel for a foreign national to illegally come into the United States is USD 7,000, Sheriff Mark Dannels of Cochise County, Arizona, told members of House Judiciary Committee. (AFP file photo)
The minimum being charged by a cartel for a foreign national to illegally come into the United States is USD 7,000, Sheriff Mark Dannels of Cochise County, Arizona, told members of House Judiciary Committee. (AFP file photo)
ByPress Trust of India

Washington

Criminal transnational organisations called cartels on an average charge USD 21,000 (around 17 lakh) from Indians to help them illegally cross over the American border, an Arizona Sheriff has told lawmakers.

The minimum being charged by a cartel for a foreign national to illegally come into the United States is USD 7,000, Sheriff Mark Dannels of Cochise County, Arizona, told members of the House Judiciary Committee here this week.

Informing the lawmakers that the border along Mexico is not secure, Dannels said criminal transnational organisations called cartels control the south of the US border. “South of it’s all controlled. They control who comes across. There’s prices based on who you are. You’re a terrorist coming from a different country,” he said.

“I think India was USD 21,000, for example. But the minimum is, like, around USD 7,000 right now. Most of these people don’t have it,” he said in response to a question from Congressman Barry Moore.

“So, when they come across the country, though, they might go through a processing, as the honourable judges talked about, but they’re servant to the cartels at the end, which is usually for sex trade, gangs, drugs, labour, you name it, I have seen no win-win in this,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out