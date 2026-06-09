Arms smuggling module busted, Afghan national among 4 held

The Punjab Police on Monday said it has busted a cross-border illegal arms smuggling and hawala network with the arrest of four persons, which included an Afghan national. The seized weapons in Amritsar.

The Amritsar commissionerate police also recovered eight sophisticated pistols along with seven live cartridges from them, director general of police (DGP), Gaurav Yadav said here.

Those arrested have been identified as Esmailkhel Tawhid (30), a resident of Afghanistan, presently residing in Pune, Maharashtra; Mangjit Singh (20) and Shamsher Singh (26), both residents of village Fatehabad in Tarn Taran; and Gurlal Singh (42), a resident of village Rajatal in Amritsar.

The recovered pistols include one .30 bore Beretta, four 9MM Glocks and three .30 bore pistols along with seven live cartridges. Police teams also impounded their scooter.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were allegedly in contact with a foreign-based smuggler who supplied illegal weapon consignments through concealed drop locations.

The recovered arms were being delivered to criminal elements for further distribution, he said.

The DGP said further investigation is underway to establish backward and forward linkages in this case to identify other associates connected with the foreign-based network, and ascertain further recoveries and arrests.

Sharing operational details, commissioner of police, Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that acting on reliable inputs, police teams apprehended accused Mangjit Singh and Shamsher Singh and recovered three illegal pistols along with seven live cartridges.

Following a comprehensive investigation into the foreign-based smuggling network, police arrested another accused identified as Gurlal Singh, and during his search, three additional pistols were recovered, he said, while adding that the interrogation of accused Gurlal Singh led to the recovery of two more pistols from a location pinpointed by him.

The CP said that on the basis of disclosures made during the investigation, police also arrested another associate, Esmailkhel Tawhid, who was operating a hawala network under the guise of a dry fruit business and facilitating financial transactions connected to the illegal arms smuggling racket.

He said investigation has further revealed that arrested accused Mangjit Singh and Shamsher Singh are residents of the same village and were jointly involved in the illegal arms trafficking network.

Mangjit is a habitual offender and an Arms Act case has previously been registered against him at Police Station Sultanwind in Amritsar.