Army alerts people about Pakistani intel operatives

The Indian Army on Monday issued an alert for journalists and civilians about Pakistan intelligence operatives making phone calls to them for extracting information. During Indo-Pak hostilities in the past as well, Pakistan applies all tools in Jammu and Kashmir to extract information from journalists and people posing as defence officials.

The calls are being made by an Indian WhatsApp number, 7340921702.

“Alert: PIO calls to journalists and civilians. Indian WhatsApp number: 7340921702 is being used by Pakistani intelligence operatives (PIO), pretending as Indian defence officials, to call journalists and civilians to acquire information about the ongoing Operation Sindoor is in progress. Please don’t fall for such attempts,” defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said.

