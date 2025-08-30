Search
Sat, Aug 30, 2025
Army builds bailey bridge over Tawi within 12 hours

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Published on: Aug 30, 2025 03:54 am IST

Major General Mukesh Bhanwala, GOC Tiger Division, said the eastern portion of the bridge, a crucial link for Jammu’s connectivity, was severely damaged by floods. With repairs expected to take time, army engineers overcame washed out approaches and limited workspace to restore vehicular movement quickly.

The Indian Army swiftly constructed a 110-foot bailey bridge over the Tawi River in Jammu city within 12 hours after a section of the 147 crore fourth bridge collapsed due to heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

The recent heavy rains triggered floods across Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Pathankot and Gurdaspur, causing widespread infrastructure damage. Since August 26, the Army’s Rising Star Corps, supported by Air Force helicopters, has rescued nearly 1,000 stranded people, including children and paramilitary personnel.

Critical communication links between Jammu and Srinagar were also restored by laying alternative optical fiber cables. Medical aid, food, and relief materials have been provided to affected families in coordination with civil authorities.

Major General Bhanwala said additional army resources remain on standby to tackle any further challenges.

