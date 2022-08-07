Army chief visits forward areas along LoC in J&K
Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande reviewed operational preparedness of troops along the Line of Control in Akhnoor, Rajouri and Poonch during his two-day visit to Jammu, which concluded on Saturday, said officials.
“General Manoj Pande, chief of army staff, visited forward areas of Poonch and Rajouri sectors and reviewed the operational preparedness along the Line of Control. He also interacted with all ranks and exhorted them to keep working with the same zeal and enthusiasm,” said a defence spokesperson.
“On Friday, General Pande visited White Corps headquarters at Nagrota and Akhnoor sectors. He was briefed about the prevailing security situation. He visited the forward areas and complimented the commanders and troops for their professional standards, operational preparedness and ability to thwart any threat,” he added.
It may be stated here that from May 12 to 14, the army chief had visited strategic Ladakh region on a three-day visit to review prevailing security situation and operational preparedness along Line of Actual Control with China and border with Pakistan.
India and China are engaged in a military disengagement exercise since April 2020 and on June 15 that year, at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in action in a bloody fight with the Chinese soldiers in Galwan Valley.
-
2008 Malegaon bomb blast: Retired military officer supports claims of ATS planting evidence
Mumbai: Indirectly supporting the claim of Sudhakar Chaturvedi, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case that evidence was planted at his residence by Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad officer, a retired military official on Saturday testified before the special National Investigation Agency court claiming that he had seen an ATS officer doing some suspicious activity at Chaturvedi's residence. The NIA had, however, doubted the evidence collected in this regard.
-
CUET confusion: Tests at 53 centres delayed, 32 in Delhi
A day after technical glitches marred the second day of the Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate admissions (CUET-UG), the National Testing Agency postponed the exam scheduled for Saturday at 53 centres across the country. Of the 53 centres, 32 were in Delhi and two in Noida, officials said. Asheer Kandhari, 18, was among those whose exam at Noida Sector 64 was postponed.
-
Woman held for abetment after partner ends life in Ludhiana
The Raikot Sadar police have arrested a woman for abetment to suicide after her live-in partner ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at Lohatbaddi village on Friday. The FIR was lodged based on the statement of the victim's brother. In his complaint, he said his brother, who worked as a mason, had been living with the woman for the past one year. He intervened in the matter and returned home.
-
With no ministers in state cabinet, secretaries are given quasi-judicial powers
Mumbai: As the cabinet expansion is getting delayed for over 38 days now, the Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government have decided to empower all the secretaries with quasi-judicial powers. The opposition leaders have slammed the state government over the decision. Following this, the chief minister's office issued a clarification saying that no ministerial powers have been delegated to the secretaries, except in quasi-judicial matters.
-
Militants escape from site of encounter which claimed civilian’s life: J&K Police
Militants escaped from the site of encounter wherein a civilian was killed and a soldier got injured during the exchange of fire between forces and militants at Redwani village in Kulgam district on Friday night, police said on Saturday. Locals said the militants managed to escape during the encounter. The police identified the civilian as Manzoor Ahmad Lone, 32, of Redwani. The injured army soldier has been identified as Kiran Singh of 1RR, Ramban.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics