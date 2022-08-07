Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Army chief visits forward areas along LoC in J&K

Army chief visits forward areas along LoC in J&K

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 07, 2022 12:40 AM IST
On Friday, Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande visited White Corps headquarters at Nagrota and Akhnoor sectors
Chief of army staff General Manoj Pande with army officers and personnel during his visit to the forward areas on Saturday. (ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY Twitter)
Chief of army staff General Manoj Pande with army officers and personnel during his visit to the forward areas on Saturday. (ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY Twitter)
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande reviewed operational preparedness of troops along the Line of Control in Akhnoor, Rajouri and Poonch during his two-day visit to Jammu, which concluded on Saturday, said officials.

“General Manoj Pande, chief of army staff, visited forward areas of Poonch and Rajouri sectors and reviewed the operational preparedness along the Line of Control. He also interacted with all ranks and exhorted them to keep working with the same zeal and enthusiasm,” said a defence spokesperson.

“On Friday, General Pande visited White Corps headquarters at Nagrota and Akhnoor sectors. He was briefed about the prevailing security situation. He visited the forward areas and complimented the commanders and troops for their professional standards, operational preparedness and ability to thwart any threat,” he added.

It may be stated here that from May 12 to 14, the army chief had visited strategic Ladakh region on a three-day visit to review prevailing security situation and operational preparedness along Line of Actual Control with China and border with Pakistan.

India and China are engaged in a military disengagement exercise since April 2020 and on June 15 that year, at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in action in a bloody fight with the Chinese soldiers in Galwan Valley.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Malegaon Bomb Blast - Forensic experts search for clues at the blast site in Malegaon, some 175 miles (280 kilometres) northeast of India's financial hub Mumbai on September 30, 2008. A bomb blast that killed seven people and wounded 82 in western India overnight is being treated as a terrorist attack, police said Tuesday, fearing further strikes. AFP PHOTO/STR (AFP)

    2008 Malegaon bomb blast: Retired military officer supports claims of ATS planting evidence

    Mumbai: Indirectly supporting the claim of Sudhakar Chaturvedi, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case that evidence was planted at his residence by Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad officer, a retired military official on Saturday testified before the special National Investigation Agency court claiming that he had seen an ATS officer doing some suspicious activity at Chaturvedi's residence. The NIA had, however, doubted the evidence collected in this regard.

  • New Delhi, India - July 15, 2022: Students arrive to appear for the first slot of Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate admissions (CUET-UG) at North campus in New Delhi, India, on Friday, July 15, 2022. (Photo by Amal KS / Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

    CUET confusion: Tests at 53 centres delayed, 32 in Delhi

    A day after technical glitches marred the second day of the Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate admissions (CUET-UG), the National Testing Agency postponed the exam scheduled for Saturday at 53 centres across the country. Of the 53 centres, 32 were in Delhi and two in Noida, officials said. Asheer Kandhari, 18, was among those whose exam at Noida Sector 64 was postponed.

  • Police booked a woman for abetment after her partner ended his life in Ludhiana. (HT File)

    Woman held for abetment after partner ends life in Ludhiana

    The Raikot Sadar police have arrested a woman for abetment to suicide after her live-in partner ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at Lohatbaddi village on Friday. The FIR was lodged based on the statement of the victim's brother. In his complaint, he said his brother, who worked as a mason, had been living with the woman for the past one year. He intervened in the matter and returned home.

  • HT Image

    With no ministers in state cabinet, secretaries are given quasi-judicial powers

    Mumbai: As the cabinet expansion is getting delayed for over 38 days now, the Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government have decided to empower all the secretaries with quasi-judicial powers. The opposition leaders have slammed the state government over the decision. Following this, the chief minister's office issued a clarification saying that no ministerial powers have been delegated to the secretaries, except in quasi-judicial matters.

  • The encounter in Redwani village had begun on Friday morning after the army and police launched a joint operation on the basis of inputs about the possible presence of militants in the area. (Image for representational purpose)

    Militants escape from site of encounter which claimed civilian’s life: J&K Police

    Militants escaped from the site of encounter wherein a civilian was killed and a soldier got injured during the exchange of fire between forces and militants at Redwani village in Kulgam district on Friday night, police said on Saturday. Locals said the militants managed to escape during the encounter. The police identified the civilian as Manzoor Ahmad Lone, 32, of Redwani. The injured army soldier has been identified as Kiran Singh of 1RR, Ramban.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out