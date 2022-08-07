Army chief visits forward areas along LoC in J&K

Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande reviewed operational preparedness of troops along the Line of Control in Akhnoor, Rajouri and Poonch during his two-day visit to Jammu, which concluded on Saturday, said officials.

“General Manoj Pande, chief of army staff, visited forward areas of Poonch and Rajouri sectors and reviewed the operational preparedness along the Line of Control. He also interacted with all ranks and exhorted them to keep working with the same zeal and enthusiasm,” said a defence spokesperson.

“On Friday, General Pande visited White Corps headquarters at Nagrota and Akhnoor sectors. He was briefed about the prevailing security situation. He visited the forward areas and complimented the commanders and troops for their professional standards, operational preparedness and ability to thwart any threat,” he added.

It may be stated here that from May 12 to 14, the army chief had visited strategic Ladakh region on a three-day visit to review prevailing security situation and operational preparedness along Line of Actual Control with China and border with Pakistan.

India and China are engaged in a military disengagement exercise since April 2020 and on June 15 that year, at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in action in a bloody fight with the Chinese soldiers in Galwan Valley.