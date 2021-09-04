Army foils infiltration bid by armed terrorists in Poonch

The army foiled an infiltration attempt by a group of well-armed terrorists believed to be three to four in number along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

“Heavy exchange of fire took place between three to four terrorists and army troops in Gulpur area of Krishna Ghati (KG) sector in Poonch,” said officials.

Locals from Gulpur said a heavy exchange of fire that included mortars and rocket launchers started around 10.30pm and lasted till 3.30am.

Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said, “Last night, there was an infiltration attempt along the LoC in Poonch sector. The infiltration bid has been foiled by effective fire by the troops on own (Indian) side of the LoC.”

He also said there was a ceasefire violation.

“The infiltration attempt of Pakistani terrorists was detected by alert troops of Indian Army. The infiltrators were challenged and heavy firing ensued. Owing to undulating terrain and heavy undergrowth, the terrorists managed to break contact and escaped back towards Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir under the cover of darkness. A thorough search of the encounter site was carried out and huge quantity of administrative stores left behind by the terrorists was recovered to include clothing, packaged food items and medicines with Pakistani markings,” he added.

This was the second infiltration attempt foiled by the army in the last five days.

On August 10, DGP Dilbag Singh had said that “after a brief lull following renewed truce deal between the two DGMOs on February 25, infiltration into Jammu and Kashmir resumed” and had added that “terror camps across the border were still intact”.

In recent times, there were four encounters in Rajouri sector — Daddal in Nowshera, Sunderbani and Pangai in Thannamandi and Karyote.