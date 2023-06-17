Army foils major infiltration bid, 5 heavily armed terrorists killed near LoC

The army and police foiled a major infiltration bid at Jumgund Keran close to the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district and killed five unidentified infiltrators.

GOC 28 Div Maj Gen Girish Kalia during a press conference in Kupwara on Friday. The Army foiled a major infiltration bid by killing five heavily armed terrorists near LoC in Kupwara. (PTI)

This is the first major infiltration attempt this year which has been foiled by the forces close to the Line of Control in Kupwara sector.

“Five foreign terrorists were killed in an encounter at Jumgund near LoC,” the additional director general of police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said, adding that operation was launched during night which turned into an encounter.

The General Officer Commanding, Vajra Division, Maj Gen Girish Kalia in a press conference post operation said that there is a ceasefire agreement between two countries (India and Pakistan). However, in the recent past they (forces) have been getting large number of intelligence inputs of likely infiltration from across the LoC.

“On June 15, we received highly credible input from J&K police about possible infiltration of group of terrorists in Jumagund area of Keran sector. Based on this input multiple ambushes were established along the routes of infiltration. The entire fence in the area was kept under surveillance. At around midnight of the intervening night of June 15 and 16, movement of terrorists was picked up by alert troops close to the fence. The infiltrating terrorists were engaged with precise and accurate fire and in the ensuing fire fight five unidentified terrorists were neutralised with no collateral damage,” he said.

The General Officer Commanding said that the terrorists were heavily armed and appeared to be well trained. “The operation continued throughout the night and a detailed search operation was conducted in the area with the first light. During the search, a large quantity of war-like stores, five AK series rifles, 15 magazines, ammunition, grenades, night vision devices, and binoculars were recovered,” he added.

He termed the operation as reflection of high level of synergy between army and police who have been working tirelessly for peace in J&K.

Officials said the infiltration took place through dense forests which is an old route of infiltration and used by militants in the past especially due to tough terrain and dense foliage.

On Tuesday two unidentified militants were killed in a joint operation in Dobanar Machil area of Kupwara district on the LoC. The forces also recovered arms and ammunition from the site, including two AK rifles, four hand grenades and other ‘war-like stores’.

On May 13, the army had claimed to have foiled an attempt to disrupt the G20 summit and create disturbance in the Kashmir valley by stopping an infiltration bid on the Line of Control in north Kashmir’s Uri sector.

Recently, army spokesman Col Emron Masuvi had said that there is a decline in the infiltration this year. After the ceasefire in 2021, the number of infiltration attempts from north Kashmir have been less compared to the past. However, army officials said the infrastructure and launch pads across the LoC are still intact.

