Army jawan killed in ‘accidental firing’ In Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Sep 18, 2023 04:24 AM IST

Jammu and Kashmir Police said there was an accidental discharge of a weapon resulting in death of an army rifleman and injury to another

An army man was killed and another injured after the accidental discharge of a weapon from their colleague in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Sunday.

An army jawan was killed in ‘accidental firing’ In Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora. (HT File)
Police officials said there was an accidental discharge of a weapon resulting in death of an army rifleman and injury to another.

“The accused army person has been detained. Necessary legal action has been initiated,” the Bandipora Police said in a post on X (formerly Twitter)..

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Bandipora Lakshay Sharma told HT that they have taken legal action after accidental discharge of a weapon belonging to an army man. He refused to reveal the names.

“The investigation is proceeding accordingly under section 304-A CrPC. An FIR will be initiated,” he said, adding that the person has been detained.

“Due to the accidental discharge of his weapon, the personnel in the patrol were injured of which one died while the other was being treated,” he said.

Monday, September 18, 2023
