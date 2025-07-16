Army provides life-saving aid to woman at 12,000 ft

The Indian Army saved the life of a 41-year-old woman from a remote village of Rajouri district who suffered serious head injuries on Sunday. According to a defence spokesperson, villagers brought the injured woman to a nearby army post around 7pm. (File)

Arsha Begum, a resident of Godi Nakka, sustained a serious head injury after being hit by a falling stone at Panch Gabber, situated at an altitude of 12,000 feet, on Sunday. According to a defence spokesperson, villagers brought the injured woman to a nearby army post around 7pm.

“A medical team administered first aid, applied 12 stitches to her head wound and provided glucose to stabilise her condition. She was kept under continuous observation through the night, with life support measures ensuring her stability. On Monday morning, Begum was safely transferred to Kandi for further medical treatment,” the spokesperson added.