Gurdaspur: Water level recedes in Ravi

AMRITSAR : The water level in Ravi dipped by 2 feet in Gurdaspur district on Tuesday even as the army rescued around 500 people, including children and women, stuck at Kasowal and Ghanieke Bet villages in Dera Baba Nanak area.

The water level in Ravi dipped by 2 feet in Gurdaspur district on Tuesday even as the army rescued around 500 people, including children and women, stuck at Kasowal and Ghanieke Bet villages in Dera Baba Nanak area

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gurdaspur deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal said, “The water level dipped by 2 feet in Ravi. On Monday, 2 lakh cusecs water was flowing in the river which was recorded at around 50,000 cusecs on Tuesday.”

“The situation in areas near the Beas, which flows on other side of the district, is still grim as more water could be released in the river. But we have made arrangements to tackle the situation,” the DC added.

The floodwaters have damaged crops in areas near the river.

The administration and army have stepped up the rescue operation on the banks of the river along the India-Pakistan International Border.

The situation in Pathankot and Amritsar districts is also under control, said officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) office-bearers on Tuesday flagged off three medical vans to extend aid to the people in flood-affected areas of Punjab. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the apex gurdwara body has already made arrangements for langar and accommodation for the affected people in gurdwaras.