Army responds swiftly to assist stranded Amarnath Yatris

Amidst continuing inclement weather in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army rescued around 500 pilgrims on Baltal axis, said officials. Army personnel rescue a pilgrim stranded due to heavy rainfall and landslides during the annual Amarnath Yatra, in Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI)

“The army has once again displayed its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the lives of Amarnath Yatris. On the evening of Wednesday at approximately 1915 hrs (7.15 pm), persistent rainfall triggered a landslide at Z Morh, between Rayalpathri and Brarimarg, resulting in the halting of Yatra movement and stranding a large number of pilgrims”, said Defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal.

In immediate response, the Army detachment deployed at Brarimarg swung into action.

“Around 500 Yatris stranded in the area were accommodated in tents and provided with tea and drinking water. Additionally, another 3000 pilgrims found refuge in langars (community kitchens) located between Brarimarg and Z Morh, which offered essential shelter and sustenance”, said Col Bartwal.

He said a particularly critical case involved a sick Yatri stranded between two landslide-prone zones at Rayalpathri.

“Army’s Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) undertook a challenging manual stretcher evacuation under adverse weather conditions and safely transported the patient to Rayalpathri, from where an ambulance moved the individual for further medical care,” he said.

Camp Director at Brarimarg and the company commander of the Army are present at the site and have assessed the situation as stable and under control.

Efforts continue to ensure the safety and well-being of all Yatris in the area, he added.

The weather at both Rayalpathri and Brarimarg is reported as lightly raining, and the Army remains on high alert to respond to any evolving situation.