Army troops foil infiltration bid along LoC in J&K’s Poonch

Army troops on Thursday foiled an infiltration attempt by a group of heavily-armed terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, security officials said. Officials said at least two terrorists were hit by the bullets in the army firing but it was not immediately known whether they were dead or injured (File)

Alert Army troops picked up the movement of the terrorists trying to sneak into this side from across the LoC in Khari Karmara area, leading to a gunfight between the two sides, the officials said.

They said at least two terrorists were hit by the bullets in the army firing but it was not immediately known whether they were dead or injured.

Reinforcements have rushed to the scene with thick foliage and a search operation is underway, the officials said, adding further details are awaited.

“Terrorist movement detected in #Poonch sector along the #LineofControl. Alert troops opened fire leading to a heavy exchange of fire.Operations are underway. #IndianArmy,” wrote White Knight Corps on X.

Search operations underway at different places in J-K’s Poonch, Doda

Earlier during the day, security forces had launched cordon and search operations following inputs about suspicious movement at different places in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch and Doda districts, police officials said.

The search operations are underway at Jadan Wali Gali, Sani Gali Mohalla, Nadan Wala in Gursai-Harni belt, Dharana Behir Rakh in Mendhar, Fazalabad Nar in Surankote and Chakrara Phatta in Mandi areas of Poonch and Dorhu, Basti and adjoining forest area in Bhaderwah area of Doda, the officials said. They said police teams assisted by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are involved in the operations, which were launched between 9.40 am and 10.45 am after the police received information about suspicious movement of unidentified persons, believed to be terrorists.There was no contact with the suspiciously moving persons so far, the officials said.