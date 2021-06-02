Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Army's western command chief visits Haryana to review preparedness of troops
Lieutenant General RP Singh reviewing operational preparedness at Kharga Sappers. (ANI)
Army's western command chief visits Haryana to review preparedness of troops

During the visit, the army commander was briefed on the formation's operational capabilities and mission readiness. He was also briefed on the achievement of the formation by commander Kharga Sappers.
The Indian Army's western command chief Lieutenant General RP Singh visited the Kharga Sappers at Zirakpur on Tuesday and reviewed the operational preparedness of troops.

During the visit, the army commander was briefed on the formation's operational capabilities and mission readiness. He was also briefed on the achievement of the formation by commander Kharga Sappers in the presence of Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani, GOC Kharga Corps, a statement informed.

Two personnel of the formation were awarded the Western Army Commanders Commendation for achievements in the field of engineering.

Army commanders lauded the formation for their sustained efforts towards achieving excellence and their contribution towards force preservation during the Covid-19 pandemic. He exhorted the formation to remain prepared for future operational challenges.

