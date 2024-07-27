Arora launches skill development programme at Faridkot university

The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), in collaboration with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and the Punjab Skill Development Mission, launched a ‘hub and spoke model’ of skill development on the university premises in Faridkot on Friday. Punjab cabinet minister Aman Arora and others during a launch of a programme at the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences in Faridkot on Friday.

Aman Arora, minister for employment generation, skill development and training, was the chief guest who inaugurated the hub and spoke model’ that would serve as a “state-of-the-art network for skill development, bringing together multiple institutions under a cohesive system”.

Emphasising the importance of skill development, Arora said the launch of the model would benefit the youth.

BFUHS vice-chancellor Dr Rajeev Sood said, “The ‘hub and spoke model’ will include numerous institutions, such as AIIMS-Bathinda, serving as spokes. NSDC International will facilitate international skilling and human resource development in the healthcare sector with connections to 15 countries, including Japan, Australia, UK, Ireland and Canada.”

Dr Sood said the BFUHS recently had pacts with AIIMS-Bathinda and the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

“The BFUHS remains committed to enhancing skill development and healthcare services through this groundbreaking initiative, further solidifying its position as a leading institution in the field of health sciences and skill development,” he added.

Arora also inaugurated the department of urology and dialysis units and laid foundation stone of robotics and renal transplant. The NSDC international skill centre was also launched. Some UK healthcare courses were also introduced during the event. Besides, revival of the Punjab Skill Development Centre was announced.