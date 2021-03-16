Around 4 lakh people already inoculated in J&K: DG family welfare

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed around 1.24 lakh coronavirus cases and 1,974 deaths since the first case was detected in March. However, the vaccination drive in the Union territory is on track. Around 77% frontline workers have received vaccine jabs and 20 more centres have been setup across the UT. J&K’s director general family welfare, MCH and immunisation Dr Saleem-ur-Rehman speaks to HT’s Mir Ehsan about the UT’s progress. Excerpts:

How many people have been vaccinated in J&K so far?

Till March 14, a total 3,63,450 people have received their first dose of vaccination, of which 1,00,591 are healthcare workers. Around 76,964 healthcare workers have received the first dose (77%) and 28,732 have also received the second dose (29%) . Of 2,76,559 frontline workers, 1,98,655 received the first doze (72%) and 22,060 the second dose (8%). Among those aged above 60, as many as 81,064 have received the jab (7%).

How is people’s response? Are people reluctant?

So far, we have received a good response from people and in the coming days we will step up the drive. We initially started with 5,000 jabs and on Saturday (March 13) we inoculated 43,000 people. The percentage of second doses administered is also increasing. People can either get their second dose after six, eight or 12 weeks. Most people delay the second dose to bolster their immunity. At present, we are receiving an overwhelming response with many people enquiring about the address of vaccination centres.

How many centres have been established in J&K for vaccination?

We started with 250 vaccination sites that have been increased to 350. At present, we are running 772 sites across the UT. We increased the number of vaccination sites after we started administering the jabs to those above the age of 60. We do not want our senior citizens to face any problem while locating these centres. We have even established centres at far off places in different regions.

Notably our wastage is far less than the national average. We have set up two control rooms in Jammu and Srinagar, apart from adverse effects post immunisation control rooms at every place. We have not seen any major adverse affect in J&K due to immunisation.

Are people reluctant to get vaccinated?

Whenever any new vaccination drive is started anywhere, initially people are always apprehensive. Here also people were afraid but once we launched this program, senior J&K health officers and heads of medical institutions were first to get vaccination. We also launched a social media campaign. Around 4 lakh people have been vaccinated and not a single case of death has been reported.

Is there a dearth of vaccines?

In the coming days or weeks we will require more vaccines. The government has promised us an adequate stock as the number of people showing up to get vaccinated is increasing by the day. We are prepared to meet any target. We have an adequate supply of vaccines in all districts. The Centre has asked us not to stock any vaccine as an adequate supply will be sent to us.

Will increased vaccination bring down the Covid count?

Yes, it will help bring down the numbers. In J&K, the disease is well under control but people and officials will have to be vigilant, especially about travellers. We should devise a mechanism that will help us prevent the entry of new strains of virus in the UT. So far, our health system and administration has remained successful in bringing down the numbers from what they were around three to four months ago.

Are Covid cases rising in J&K?

At present, we do not have any evidence that suggests that cases are rising in the UT. Even hospitals meant for Covid patients have vacant spaces. We are closely monitoring the data and testing travellers to ensure the new strains do not enter our UT.