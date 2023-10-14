Around 50 vehicles gutted in fire at police post in Sunny Enclave

About 50 vehicles, mostly two-wheelers, were gutted after a fire broke at the police post of Sunny Enclave on Friday. The gutted vehicles after a fire incident happened in Sunny Enclave police station. (HT Photo)

The fire is suspected to have been caused after the sparking high-tension wires fell over the vehicles.

Three fire tenders were deployed and the fire was completely doused after three hours.

Police sealed the area. Though no injury was reported, about 50 vehicles, mostly two-wheelers, were turned to ashes. The police personnel were able to shift the reports to safe place.

As the fire spread, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Kharar Karan Sandhu along with police force from three police stations reached the spot to ensure the area was properly cordoned off.

As per police there were 150 vehicles parked in the police post.

“I heard a loud noise like some blast after which we saw high tension wire breaking and falling following which fire broke out,” said police personnel.

Another cop added that soon after the battery of the vehicles parked in the park led to the spread of the fire. The police department has stocked impounded vehicles in the area and high-tension wires pass above it.

“Preliminary report says that spark in overhead transmission wires led to the fire. We are assessing the losses. So far no police record has been damaged,” said deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Kharar, Karan Sandhu.

He added that the vehicles parked were impounded vehicles, and some vehicles were part of case properties.

