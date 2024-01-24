Arrest of two jail officials: After cue from ‘inside’, jail supdt wrote to police for probe in Ludhiana

A day after two assistant superintendents of Ludhiana Central Jail were arrested for allegedly supplying mobile phones and contraband among inmates, superintendent of Ludhiana Central Jail Shivraj Singh Nandgarh on Wednesday said that he had written to the police to investigate backward linkages of prisoners after getting a cue from ‘inside’ following the recovery of over 1,000 mobile phones from inside the prison in 2023. Arrest of two jail officials after cue from ‘inside’, jail superintendent wrote to police for probe in Ludhiana. (HT)

Nandgarh said that in 2023, over 1000 mobile phones were recovered from the jail, which was a serious issue. He had written to commissioner of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal for further probe to find backward linkages of how inmates were able to access the phones and drugs inside the jail.

He said that during the probe, the police found the role of two assistant superintendents – Gagandeep Sharma and Satnam Singh- in the case.

Nandgarh said that a departmental inquiry will also be initiated against the duo.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, Rural) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja stated that the two accused are on police remand and they are being questioned. The police have asked the banks to provide bank details of the accounts of the accused and their mobile phones have also been sent for examination.

Apart from the two jail assistant superintendents, the police have arrested a total of ten accused, including jail inmates and their kin in connection with the case.

A case under sections 52 A (1) of prison act, Section 21 of NDPS and sections 120B and 34 of IPC was lodged against the accused at Division number 7 police station on January 17. After the arrest of the two jail officials, the police added sections under the Prevention of Corruption Act also in the FIR.