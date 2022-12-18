Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Arrest of UP-based criminal: Close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi gang nabbed, say Patiala police

Arrest of UP-based criminal: Close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi gang nabbed, say Patiala police

Published on Dec 18, 2022 11:38 PM IST

The Patiala Police claimed to have arrested a close aide of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and recovered four pistols, one 32 bore revolver and 25 live rounds of 32 bore from him.

Police have termed the arrest a major breakthrough in the special operation against inimical elements. (Representational photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Patiala

The Patiala Police claimed to have arrested a close aide of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and recovered four pistols, one 32 bore revolver and 25 live rounds of 32 bore from him. He has been identified as Rahul Singh (19), a resident of Padua village in Uttar Pradesh.

Police have termed the arrest a “major breakthrough in the special operation against inimical elements.” A case under Arms act 1959 as amended by the arms (amendment) act 2019, has been registered against the accused at the Pasiana police station in Patiala.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Varun Sharma, in a press conference, said that the police team of the crime investigating agency (CIA) staff Patiala had set-up a check post on December 16 at the main road of Patiala Rajpura bypass near Sher Majra village chowk after receiving a tip-off.

Sharma added, “Rahul Singh is a seasoned criminal. Previously also a case was registered against him under the NDPS act at police station Zirakpur, SAS Nagar. According to prima-facie evidence, he seems to be a close aide of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who got involved in the smuggling of weapons. The accused will be in police custody till December 30.”

Sunday, December 18, 2022
