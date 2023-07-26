Two Amritsar residents held with 12 illegal pistols in Delhi

New Delhi : Two men were arrested for allegedly supplying illegal firearms in Delhi and Punjab, police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Shamsher Singh (26) and Lovedeep Singh (24), both residents of Amritsar, they said.

On Thursday, information was received that two arms traffickers will come near Majlis Park Metro Station around 9:30pm to supply firearms to criminals in Delhi, police said.

A trap was laid and the team spotted two people carrying bags and nabbed them. Twelve semi-automatic pistols were recovered from them, they said.

The accused disclosed that five pistols were meant to be given to criminals in Delhi, whereas seven to the members of the notorious Peja gang of Amritsar, they said.

Shamsher was arrested in a motorcycle theft case in 2019 and served sentence in Amritsar jail. He, along with Lovedeep planned to take consignments of illegal firearms from Burhanpur in MP and further sell them at higher rates, they said.

They went to Burhandpur and purchased recovered weapons from Tara Singh. These weapons were meant to be delivered to gangsters and local criminals in Delhi and Punjab, police added.

