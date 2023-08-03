2 held with truck carrying 153 kg poppy husk in Punjab’s Pathankot

The Pathankot police have arrested two persons with a truck carrying 153 kg of poppy husk, which was being smuggled to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) at Kandrodi Morr Nangal village of Pathankot. The arrested accused have been identified as Sahil Bhatia and Taranjeet Singh of SBS Nagar. Police said the arrested accused were on the way to J&K to smuggle the drugs on the instructions of notorious jailed gangster Preet Sekhon.

The jailed gangster was operating the nexus from the prison while remaining in contact with some J&K-based smugglers, police said.

The jailed gangster was operating the nexus from the prison while remaining in contact with some J&K-based smugglers, police said.

Senior superintendent of police Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh divulged that SHO Nangal Bhoor, along with his team, acted promptly upon receiving a tip-off about a Canter (registration number PB-29-X-1105) suspected to be carrying narcotics into Pathankot from Mukerian side.

The police team led by SHO Nangal Bhoor Shohrat Maan, under the supervision of DSP (City) Lakhwinder Singh Randhawa, nabbed the driver and his associate. Upon inspection of the vehicle, the police found 153 kg of poppy husk concealed in plastic bags, Khakh said.

Subsequently, a case under NDPS Act was lodged against Sahil Bhatia and Taranjit Singh for possession and transportation of the illegal substance.

“During the initial investigation, it was revealed that Taranjit Singh was found to be connected with the infamous gangster Preet Sekhon and Sonu Roadmajara. Not only did he provide logistical support to them, but he also had ties with numerous poppy smugglers in the Jammu and Kashmir region. Gangster Sekhon utilized Taranjit’s mobile phone while in jail. Moreover, it is essential to emphasize that Taranjit’s association with the poppy smugglers of J&K was solely through the aforementioned gangster.”

He said the arrested accused would be produced in the local court, and their remand would be sought, with their forward and backward linkage thoroughly checked to unearth their supply chain.

