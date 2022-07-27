Arson, road blockade: Two days on, FIR registered in Yamunanagar

Two days after four pilgrims were injured in a road mishap and the car responsible for the mishap was set ablaze, the Yamunanagar police on Tuesday said an FIR had been registered for rioting and intent to cause damage.

The FIR was registered at 10pm on Monday, hours after deputy commissioner Parth Gupta ordered a magisterial probe into the matter under subdivisional magistrate Satinder Siwach. A report has been sought within three days. Gupta had said action will be taken only after receiving the SDM’s report. However, an FIR was registered before completion of the probe.

Superintendent of police Mohit Handa said, “The case was lodged against unidentified men. Efforts are on to identify them.”

In the complaint, inspector Raj Kumar, station in-charge of Radaur police station, said that the car accident took place opposite a private fuel station. Kanwar pilgrims vandalised the car, before setting it on fire. “The Radaur-Ladwa road was blocked, leading to a traffic jam. We called the fire brigade to douse the flames and a private crane to remove the damaged car from the road. The accused remain un-traced, legal action is inevitable,” the officer said.

The case was registered under Sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (voluntarily obstruct any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 283 (obstruction or injury to any person in any public way), 435 (using fire or an explosive substance to cause damage) and 427 (damages) of the Indian Penal Code. No arrests have been made so far.

“The driver of the car, who was booked for injuring the pilgrims, was arrested and released on bail on Monday,” deputy superintendent of police DSP (Radaur) Rajat Gulia said.