Art, culture committee highlights Chandigarh’s potential as global tourism hub

Introducing a signature landmark akin to the London Eye or Singapore Flyer and a miracle Garden like in Dubai to create a unique identity for Chandigarh that can draw both domestic and international visitors was one the several suggestions put forward to the members during a high-level meeting of the Art, Culture, Tourism, and Heritage Preservation Committee of the Administrators Advisory Council on Wednesday. The committee also explored the idea of more annual cultural festivals, such as a “Chandigarh Arts and Crafts Carnival” to showcase local artisans. (HT File)

The meeting was chaired by HS Lucky at the UT Secretariat, Sector 9, Chandigarh. Celebrating more annual cultural festivals, development and modernisation of key tourist attractions including Sukhna Lake, the Rock Garden, and Rose Garden were among other ideas that were highlighted during the meeting.

The meeting brought together key committee members, special invitees, and experts to discuss strategies for enhancing Chandigarh’s cultural, historical, and tourism potential. During the meeting, HS Lucky, chairman of the committee, stressed the urgent need to position Chandigarh as a global tourism destination. He noted that while Chandigarh has a rich cultural heritage and several renowned landmarks, the city’s tourism potential remains largely untapped.

“Chandigarh has always been celebrated for its architecture, green spaces, and organised city planning, but we need to leverage these assets to attract tourists from across the globe,” Lucky said. “Organising cultural festivals, carnivals, food festivals, and other public events will not only enrich the city’s cultural life but also boost tourism, create employment opportunities, and strengthen the local economy,” he added.

Lucky suggested introducing a signature landmark akin to the London Eye or Singapore Flyer and a miracle Garden like in Dubai to create a unique identity for Chandigarh and draw both domestic and international visitors.

The committee also explored the idea of more annual cultural festivals, such as a “Chandigarh Arts and Crafts Carnival” to showcase local artisans, a “Food and Heritage Festival” featuring regional cuisine, and a “Music and Performing Arts Week” inviting national and international artists. Such initiatives, Lucky said, could make Chandigarh a vibrant hub for culture, entertainment, and tourism.

In terms of infrastructure, the committee emphasised upgrading tourist amenities around major landmarks, including better parking facilities, well-marked pedestrian zones, improved signage, and dedicated spaces for photo-ops and open-air events. Plans were also proposed for promenades, adventure parks, and cycling trails to enhance recreational opportunities for visitors.

The meeting further underscored the importance of collaborations with cultural institutions, universities, and international art councils. Partnerships could include artist residencies, heritage restoration projects, and exchange programmes with global art and architecture schools to maintain Chandigarh’s modernist identity while preserving its heritage.

Regarding heritage preservation, Lucky emphasised that Chandigarh must evolve to reflect modern design and urban planning trends. He highlighted that many city buildings currently appear similar and outdated, for example a school, a hospital and a five-star hotel all look similar and revising building bylaws could give Chandigarh a fresh, contemporary look without compromising its historical character.

Members of the committee shared insights and recommendations regarding ways to enhance Chandigarh’s tourism appeal and heritage conservation. Special invitees from the tourism, hospitality, and urban planning sectors contributed ideas on improving infrastructure, accessibility, and visitor experience across the city.

The meeting concluded with the decision to conduct field visits to major tourist spots to assess their current status, identify opportunities for improvement, and formulate actionable plans. A follow-up meeting is expected to review these findings and finalise proposals for immediate implementation.

The committee expressed confidence that, with the combined efforts of government authorities, local communities, and experts, Chandigarh can emerge as a benchmark city for tourism, culture, and heritage preservation in India.

Among those who attended the meeting included Saurabh Arora, director art and culture; Parduman Singh, director tourism; SS Bhatti, former principal architecture college; Shams, senior architect, Manvinder Singh, assistant town planner, Deepti PRO CITCO, Megha Kulkarni, Veena Kumari from Government Art Museum.