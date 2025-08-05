Search
Tue, Aug 05, 2025
Article 370 abrogation a defining moment in J&K’s history: BJP spokesperson

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Published on: Aug 05, 2025 08:24 am IST

On August 5, the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir marks the sixth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A

On eve of sixth anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, BJP said that it’s revocation brought progress and development in J&K. Congress, meanwhile, will hold protests at different places in J&K on Tuesday.

BJP J&K spokesperson Altaf Thakur said that August 5, 2019, will be remembered as a defining moment that ended decades of uncertainty and paved the way for peace, prosperity, and equal rights in the region. “Prior to the abrogation, J&K remained trapped in a vicious cycle of hartals, stone pelting, and terrorism. Shops remained shut for days, schools were forced to close, and normal life was frequently disrupted due to the fear spread by separatists and terrorist sympathizers. But after August 5, 2019, that chapter has closed for good,” he said, adding that incidents of stone pelting have come down to zero and local recruitment of youth into terrorist ranks has almost stopped. “This shift is proof that the youth of J&K have chosen books over bullets and laptops over stones,” he said.

Thakur said the last six years have witnessed unprecedented development across all regions of J&K. “Whether it’s the construction of roads in far-flung areas, expansion of health and education infrastructure, return of tourism, or rising investor interest—J&K is on a new path of progress,” he said.

Meanwhile J&K Congress is planning to declare August 5 as black day and has been running a protest campaign for restoration of J&K’s statehood. J&K Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra had asked political leaders of all the parties to join their protest on August 5.

