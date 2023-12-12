Arun Kumar, Parneet Sachdeva appointed HRERA chairpersons

The Haryana government on Monday appointed former Haryana IAS officer Arun Kumar and a retired Indian Revenue officer Parneet Sachdeva as chairpersons of the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA) at Gurugram and Panchkula, respectively. Haryana government appointed former Haryana IAS officer Arun Kumar and a retired Indian Revenue officer Parneet Sachdeva as chairpersons of the HRERA at Gurugram and Panchkula, respectively. (HT Photo)

A notification in this regard was issued by the town and country planning department on Monday.

Arun Kumar, who retired as director general civil aviation (DGCA) in February this year, was picked for the Gurugram bench of HRERA after a selection committee headed by a judge of the Punjab and Haryana high court had interviewed applicants for the two HRERA chairpersons post in November.

Kumar is currently the chief commissioner, Chandigarh Right to Service Commission.

Sachdeva retired as principal chief commissioner of income tax (north) at Chandigarh. He is currently an international tax consultant, an author and columnist.

At least 34 individuals, including eight retired Haryana IAS officers in the rank of additional chief secretary, had applied for the two coveted posts of HRERA chairpersons.