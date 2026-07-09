Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for some loved ones

My Dearest Babba, I wanted to thank you for being so lovable, huggable and kissable. You are a bouquet of flowers that never wilts and instead continues spreading your radiance everywhere. I am incredibly lucky to have you and have never been so happy. I will always keep you smiling and fulfill all your wishes. Stay happy always... Yours, Bubba Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

Dear Naina, Happy Birthday to the person who makes every year of my life worth celebrating. I hope today brings you even half the happiness you’ve given me. Stay exactly the way you are, because that’s the version of you I fell in love with. With All My Love, Vihaan

Hey Kabir, People say friends come and go, but you’ve been the constant in every chapter of my life. Thank you for celebrating my highs, surviving my lows, and never letting me face life alone. Here’s to a lifetime of terrible jokes and unforgettable memories. Your Best Friend Always, Rohan

My Meera, Another anniversary, another reminder that saying “yes” to you was the easiest and best decision I’ve ever made. Home has never been a place, it’s been you. Here’s to every laugh, every fight we’ve overcome, and every dream still waiting for us. Always Yours, Aditya

Hi Zoya, Bas itna kehna tha... tumhare saath life perfect nahi hai, but tumhare bina kabhi complete nahi hogi. Thank you for making even the most ordinary moments feel special. I can’t wait to make many more memories with you. Rehan

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

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