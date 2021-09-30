Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab: Delhi CM to address ‘important’ press conference in Ludhiana today
chandigarh news

Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab: Delhi CM to address ‘important’ press conference in Ludhiana today

The media interaction will take place at 11:30am, the AAP said in a tweet.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 06:40 AM IST
Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks to the media at the Chandigarh airport on Wednesday (ANI)

Delhi chief minister and national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Arvind Kejriwal, will address an “important” press conference on Thursday, the second and final day of his ongoing Punjab visit, the party said. “Honourable CM of Delhi Shri Arvind Kejriwal will address an important press conference in Ludhiana, at 11:30am,” the AAP informed in a tweet.

 

The Delhi CM arrived in the city on Wednesday itself after landing at the Chandigarh airport from the national capital. Addressing industrialists later in the day, he promised to fulfil their long-standing dream of making Ludhiana “Manchester of the world.” Kejriwal also laid out his five-point agenda for industrialists: peaceful atmosphere with law and order, industry representatives to decide what all should be implemented, ending “inspector raj” and corruption, 24-hour helpline for industrialists and cheap electricity round the clock.

RELATED STORIES

Also Read | Will make Ludhiana ‘Manchester of the world’, Arvind Kejriwal tells industrialists in Ludhiana

Kejriwal, whose AAP is the largest opposition party in the border state, also took a jibe at the ruling Congress, whose now-former state unit chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu, in a sudden development, resigned from the post on Tuesday, bringing to an end his stint after just 72 days. Sidhu's resignation came just 10 days after Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down as the chief minister, and was succeeded by Charanjit Singh Channi, the incumbent and first Dalit CM of Punjab.

Also Read | Government in Punjab reduced to ‘tamasha’, people feeling helpless: Arvind Kejriwal

Assembly elections in Punjab are likely to take place early next year, along with those in four other states: Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. Besides Punjab, the AAP is contesting in UP, Uttarakhand and Goa. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
arvind kejriwal aam aadmi party
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

KMSC's ‘rail roko’ agitation against farm laws from today

2 women assaulted with iron rods in Ludhiana

Murder case lodged 14 days after teen’s charred body found in Ludhiana

Milkman poisoned by sweetmeat shop owner in Ludhiana
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP