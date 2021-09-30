Government in Punjab reduced to ‘tamasha’, people feeling helpless: Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that government in Punjab had unfortunately been reduced to a ‘tamasha’ and the people of the state were feeling helpless.

Kejriwal, who landed at the Chandigarh international airport in the afternoon for his Punjab visit, said, “It is nothing but greed for power and chair. People do not know where to go. I request them to wait for just three months as we will give them a stable government.

The AAP chief congratulated Charanjit Singh Channi on his elevation as chief minister and asked him to act against the tainted ministers, MLAs and officers inducted in his cabinet.

“I urge him to fulfill all the promises made by his predecessor Captain Amarinder Singh before the 2017 polls. People of Punjab are looking at five things. First, they want removal of tainted ministers and officers with an immediate effect. Second, they are unhappy over inaction in the 2015 sacrilege cases even as everyone knows who was the mastermind behind those incidents. Then, there is the issue of unemployment allowance which the state government has not given in the past four-and-a-half years. Also, the waiver of farm loans must be expedited,” he said.

Whether this was achievable, the AAP supremo said, “It’s still four months to go the polls. We had a government for only 49 days in Delhi when we first came to power. In those 49 days, we slashed electricity bills by half and provided water for free. Besides, we finished corruption in Delhi. If we can do these things in 49 days, then CM Channi should be able to do the same in four months.”

On the issue of the chief ministerial face in Punjab, Kejriwal said the party will soon make an announcement in this regard and “you will be proud of that person”.

Among those present on the occasion were AAP Punjab president Bhagwant Mann, party’s state affairs co-incharge Raghav Chadha, MLAs Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Amarjit Singh Sandoa, Baljinder Pal Kaur, Aman Arora and Meet Hayer.

Later, Kejriwal left for Ludhiana to meet industrialists.