Will make Ludhiana ‘Manchester of the world’, Arvind Kejriwal tells industrialists in Ludhiana

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday promised five-point agenda to the industrialists, assuring that he will realise their long-pending dream of making Ludhiana the ‘Manchester of the world’ come true.

Seeking their support of the industry to the party in the forthcoming assembly elections, the AAP chief said, “You have already voted for other parties over the years and seen the outcome. Give us an opportunity and you will forget all other parties,” he said.

Kejriwal said the the five-point agenda included peaceful atmosphere with law and order, an effective mechanism wherein the industry representatives get to decide what is needed to be implemented, an end to ‘inspector raj’ and corruption, a 24-hour helpline for industrialists and cheap electricity round the clock.

The AAP leader, who addressed nearly 200-odd traders said just like Arjuna of the Mahabharata he wanted the business fraternity in the state to be on his side.

“Unlike other parties, I do not want your money. I want you,” he said.

Pankaj Sharma, general secretary, Chamber of Commercial and Industrial Undertakings (CICU) who attended the meeting, said, “We were hoping that Kejriwal will announce tax reforms which will benefit the industry, but nothing of that sort happened. Even electricity rebates promised are not enough as the power tariff for industry in Punjab is almost same as that of industry in Delhi,” said.

Delhi CM’s security breached, inquiry ordered

Ludhiana police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar marked an inquiry into an incident of security breach when Kejriwal’s car was about to enter Hotel Park Plaza at around 4pm. Two persons raised slogans against Kejriwal and showed him black flags despite a huge posse of police force deployed there. “I have directed the joint commissioner of police (Headquarters) to look into the matter and take necessary action,” said Bhullar.