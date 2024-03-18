As BJP eyes third win in Chandigarh, Congress-AAPbank on anti-incumbency

As Chandigarh gears up to pick its next member of Parliament (MP) on June 1, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will strive to retain the seat for the third straight term, while the Congress, the other main contender in the race, is relying on anti-incumbency to reclaim it. In the 14 Lok Sabha elections conducted in Chandigarh since 1967, Congress has claimed the seat on seven occasions, while BJP has secured it four times. (HT)

Contrary to the last two general elections, when the constituency witnessed a triangular contest between the Congress, AAP and BJP; this time, it will be a direct fight between the saffron party and the Congress-AAP alliance, two key constituents of the INDIA bloc.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In the 14 Lok Sabha elections conducted in Chandigarh since 1967, Congress has claimed the seat on seven occasions, while BJP has secured it four times. Janta Party and Janata Dal have also won the seat once each. Even the Bharatiya Jana Sangh claimed victory in the constituency’s inaugural elections in 1967.

Mostly the battleground of Congress and BJP, Chandigarh also saw AAP entering the fray in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, where its candidate Gul Panag dented Congress’ vote bank.

The AAP candidate ate into Congress candidate Pawan Bansal’s traditional vote bank in the rehabilitated colonies and slums, grabbing 1.08 lakh votes (23.97%) compared to Bansal’s 1.21 lakh (26.84%). BJP’s Kirron Kher, who won the elections, received 1.91 lakh votes (42.20%).

In 2019, Kher won again with 2.31 lakh votes (50%), while Bansal received 1.8 lakh votes (40.4%) and AAP’s vote share was relegated to just 3.82%, with its candidate Harmohan Dhawan polling 13,781 votes.

For the 2024 elections, four-time MP and former Union minister Pawan Bansal, Chandigarh Congress president Harmohinder Singh Lucky and Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari are the front-runners for the Congress ticket.

At the BJP’s end, the main contenders are former MP Satya Pal Jain, and ex-party presidents Sanjay Tandon and Arun Sood.

Congress to weaponise Anil Masih controversy against BJP

Congress and AAP are poised to leverage the controversy surrounding Anil Masih, the presiding officer in the January 30 mayoral polls, as a potent political weapon against the BJP in the upcoming elections.

Emphasising the gravity of the issue, Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky said the party will vigorously raise it on all fronts, compelling the BJP candidate to provide a response. Conversely, the BJP is expected to attempt to downplay the matter.

Masih is facing perjury proceedings for stating “false patenthood” before the Supreme Court on defacing eight ballots, an action that led to the defeat of AAP candidate Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor, who was ultimately declared mayor by the top court on February 20.