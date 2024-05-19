As campaigning ends, candidates make last ditch efforts to woo voters in Baramulla

The campaigning for the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat ended with candidates making last ditch efforts to woo voters. Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Vice-President and party candidate from Baramulla constituency Omar Abdullah addressing an election rally at Magam for the Lok Sabha polls, in Budgam on Saturday. (PTI)

The Baramulla Lok Sabha seat will go to the polls on Monday where NC vice-president Omar Abdullah is locked in a tough contest with Peoples Conference chairman Sajjad Lone and Independent candidate Engineer Rashid.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

All the main parties held rallies and meetings to conclude the campaigning.

“Last day of campaigning for the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat today. I’ll wrap up the final roadshow this evening & then leave it to the voters to make their choice on the 20th. #Halhihalhai #voteforJKNC #voteJKNC,” wrote Omar on ‘X’.

PC chairman Sajjad Lone held a big rally in the border town to conclude his campaign. “We had a big rally at Uri and conveyed our message. We ran a very hectic and impressive campaign to convey our message to voters,” said a PC spokesman.

The workers of jailed candidate Engineer Rashid said that police denied them permission to hold a rally in Handwara. “We had planned to conclude our campaign in Handwara town but were denied permission, still we organised a dozen programmes. We are hopeful the people will show the same love which was shown to us during the campaigning,” said Shoiab Lone, one of the main organisers of Engineer Rashid’s campaign.

There are 23 candidates in the fray with more than 17 lakh voters in the constituency with 40,000 fresh voters. Elaborate security arrangements have been made across the parliamentary constituency for smooth polls. Keeping in view the good polling in Srinagar parliamentary seat, the officials are hopeful of good polling in the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat.