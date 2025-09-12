As floodwaters recede, affected districts begin girdwari

: As floodwaters gradually recede in the affected districts, local administrations have initiated efforts to assess the full extent of the devastation and plan compensation for the affected residents. A team of Ferozepur administration assessing loss to crops in a village on Thursday. (HT Photo)

In Sangrur, officials report that nearly 6,560 hectares have been inundated. District revenue officer Gurleen Kaur said a damage assessment is underway but will only be completed once floodwaters fully withdraw. Deputy commissioner Rahul Chaba confirmed that the process would gain momentum after the water recedes.

According to a report, 107 villages have been affected, resulting in one human fatality and three animal deaths. Infrastructure damage includes 32 cattle sheds destroyed, 24 earthen houses ruined, 19 severely damaged and 144 partially affected. The roofs of 102 concrete houses collapsed, 186 were severely hit (more than 15% damage) and 89 were partially damaged.

The deputy commissioner assured that compensation for the family of the deceased would be processed upon submission of the death certificate.

In Barnala district, 121 villages were affected with five human fatalities and 27 animal deaths reported. Deputy commissioner T Benith confirmed that compensation of ₹4 lakh has already been disbursed to the families of the deceased. Barnala’s damage tally includes 151 concrete houses and 17 mud houses completely destroyed, while 477 concrete and 56 mud houses suffered severe damage. Benith noted that assessment, which began a week ago, of other damages, including houses and livestock, is ongoing.

In Kapurthala district, 145 villages were impacted by the floods as preliminary reports suggested crop loss on 43,426 acres. Deputy commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal said several teams in Sultanpur Lodhi and Bholath were formed to carry out a loss assessment survey. “The girdwari will also include loss to the government property as well,” Panchal said, adding that the teams will visit once the water completely recedes.

In Hoshiarpur, 20,564 acres were affected as 286 villages were affected by floods.

In Ferozepur, patwaris and other field officials are visiting affected villages to prepare reports, said deputy commissioner Deepshikha Sharma. Though water level has dropped and movement has resumed in many areas, crops remain submerged, she said, adding that damaged roads and embankments are being repaired on priority.

In villages like Nihalewala, Kamalwala, Tendi Wala and Kalu Wala, three to four feet of sand has covered the farmland. In Bandala and Kaleke villages, earthen houses have collapsed, rendering families homeless.

In Fazilka district, surveys have begun, but assessments in villages affected by the overflowing Sutlej are yet to start as farmland remains submerged.