As HP sees driest March in 14 yrs, water crisis looms large in Shimla
With Himachal recording its driest March in the past 14 years, water sources across low lying regions of the state have started drying up, leading to reduced water supply in the capital Shimla.
Consequently, the Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam (SJPN), the company that procures and supplies water in the city, has resorted to rationing to deal with the shortage and supplied water to Shimla and its surrounding localities after three days on Friday. “Dry weather is adversely impacting water sources, particularly smaller ones. If the condition continues to remain the same, the water level of other sources too will recede in the coming days,” said Anil Jaswal, assistant general manager of SJPNL .
“Besides that, a glitch in the transformer at Gumma water pump has also hit the water supply,” he said, adding that they have asked the electricity department to repair it at the earliest.
Gumma is the biggest water supply source catering to Shimla town at 21.5 MLD per day. However, a technical snag in the electricity transformer three weeks ago hit the lifting of water and is yet to be repaired. Shimla town is drawing 39.15 million litres of water per day against the capacity of 55 to 60 MLD.
“The government had promised daily water supply, but the summers have just started and our locality is getting water only every alternate day,” said Ritesh Keperate, a resident of Kasumpti.
“It’s due to dry weather that the water crisis has hit the town early. Many localities in town were not getting water and the worst-affected is Bhattakuffar and Kasumpti localities, which get their water from Churat . Our locality is getting water after four days,” said Narender Thakur, former councillor from the Bhattakufar ward
Hospitality industry anxious
The water shortage has also added to the anxiety of hoteliers in Shimla town, who suffered huge losses due to pandemic in the last two years. Due to this, they are being forced to buy water through tankers at exorbitant rates.
“SJPNL is selling dreams of 24x7 water supply in Shimla, but have failed miserably on ground. There is hardly 30 to 40% occupancy in hotels on average and the summer season is about to start in mid-April. SJPNL is not taking the matter seriously,” says MK Seth, president of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Stakeholders Association
”The state government constituted to provide proper and regular water supply to Shimla town. However, it is coming up with the same old excuses as MC, such as non-functioning of pumps or erratic electricity supply,” said Sanjay Sood, another hotelier.
Shimla faced its worst water crisis in 2019, when citizens took to the streets to protest and fights and brawls had also broken out.
SJPNL is charging ₹600 to ₹700 higher water tariffs from hotels in Shimla in comparison to other towns of the state and still, the hoteliers are compelled to buy water through tankers at very high rates. Recently, the urban development minister ordered SJPNL to buy new pumps and to install generators.
Dry and warm conditions are expected to continue in the state over the next 4-5 days, said Surender Paul, regional director of local meteorological office. “The mean maximum temp is 6-7°C above normal in the state and in Shimla, it is 7°C above normal. March 2022 was the driest month in the past 14 years with a rain deficit of 95%,” he added.
-
Businesses welcome decision to withdraw Covid curbs, leave face mask decision to consumers
Mumbai: After two years of on and off lockdown and strict curbs to control the spread of Covid-19, the state government's decision to lift all restrictions from April 1 in Maharashtra was a welcoming change for industries and businesses. Viren Shah, president, of the Federation of Retail Traders welfare association- Maharashtra (FRTWA), echoed the sentiment. “The cycle will come back to normal,” he said. “This depends on the customers. We don't force them,” he added.
-
Ten more arrested over UP Board question paper leak
Ten more people were arrested on Friday in connection with the leak of class 12 English paper of the Uttar Pradesh secondary education board, police officials said. They said the total number of arrests in the case had now gone up to 34 since Wednesday. The class 12 English examination was cancelled in 24 districts on Wednesday after the paper was leaked.
-
Rename Farrukhabad as Panchal Nagar, BJP MP urges Adityanath
KANPUR BJP MP from Farrukhabad, Mukesh Rajput, on Friday wrote to chief minister Yogi Adityanath, demanding that Farrukhabad district be renamed as Panchal Nagar or Aparkashi. Elaborating on the history of the district, the MP said that in the times of the Mahabharat, the area was called Panchala, the kingdom ruled by Pandava queen Draupadi's father Drupad. The letter, a copy of which is with HT, was sent to the chief minister on April 1.
-
Congress demands release of scribes ‘held for exposing Board paper leak’
Congress party members on Friday demanded that the journalists, arrested in Ballia for allegedly exposing the paper leak of the UP Board examination on Wednesday, be released immediately. A delegation, led by Varanasi city Congress president Raghvendra Chaube, sent a memorandum to Governor Anandiben Patel, wherein they said that journalists Digvijay Singh, Ajit Ojha and Manoj Gupta of Ballia were arrested for publishing the news regarding the paper leak and demanded their release.
-
HP sees 29% increase in GST collections in 2021-22 fiscal
The Himachal Pradesh state taxes and excise department has recorded a 29% increase in GST collection for the 2021-22 fiscal by collecting ₹4,481 crore. In the last fiscal, ₹3,464 crore had been collected. Also, The collection for March 2022 is ₹344 crore, an increase of 31% from ₹263 crore in March 2021. The department has also envisaged a project for “capacity augmentation and revenue enhancement” to further help improve GST collections.
