As pre-monsoon hits Chandigarh, MC races against time to clean road gullies
With pre-monsoon showers hitting the city, the municipal corporation (MC) is racing against time to clean road gullies and storm water drains as 15% of the work is still pending.
As per the MC, it may take another 10 days to clean the remaining gullies. Presently, 30,000 road gullies out of the total 35,000 have been cleaned. These mainly include, fast vehicular roads (V-3), meandering shopping streets (V-4), sector circulation roads (V-5) and access roads to houses (V-6).
MC commissioner Anindita Mitra took a progress report from the superintending engineer, public health wing, in which he stated that the target date to complete the annual cleaning work of road gullies in various sectors/rehabilitation colonies/villages is July 7, 2022.
To meet the target date, more labour has been deployed. Also, 18 teams to control flood/waterlogging throughout city have been constituted. The commissioner constituted 18 teams, comprising a sub-divisional engineer and junior engineer, to remain active in the field during monsoon.
Two control centres – one at Water Filling Station, Sector 15, Chandigarh, and the other at Manimajra Water Works-II have also been made operational round-the-clock for residents to lodge complaints of waterlogging. The control centre at Sector 15 can be reached at 0172-2540200 while that at Manimajra centre can be contacted on 0172-2738082.
Besides the telephone attendants, four teams of workers will be deployed on night duty, with effect from July 1, to handle the problem of water stagnation.
-
Single-use plastic banned from Friday, MC to challan violators, PPCB to seal units
-
Ludhiana: Extortion racket run by Canada-based gangster busted, 7 aides held
-
1955 police action at Golden Temple to be marked annually, says SGPC
The anniversary of the 1955 police action at Golden Temple will be marked every year on July 4 at Manji Sahib Diwan Hall, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has decided. The action, carried out by the police of united Punjab on the intervening night of July 3 and 4, 1955, is considered to be the first security forces' action on the shrine in free India, while Operation Bluestar is deemed to be the second.
-
CM Bhagwant Mann cheated farmers on moong procurement: Sukhbir
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday accused Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann of cheating farmers by assuring state procurement of moong. The SAD president, who interacted with farmers at the grain market here, said he was told that they had increased the acreage under 'moong' following the CM's announcement that the crop would be procured at a minimum support price of Rs 7,275 per quintal.
-
Woman crushed under bus in Muktsar
A 42-year-old woman was crushed to death and Sukhdeep Kaur of Dhurkot village in Faridkot's son, 20, critically injured as their motorcycle collided with a private bus at Samalsar village in Moga district on Thursday. Police have booked the bus driver, Harjinder Singh of Badian Kalan village in Muktsar, for causing death by negligence. Her son, Jashanpreet Singh was later shifted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana.
