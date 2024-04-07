ASHA workers undergo sensitisation workshop onair pollution in Ludhiana

To help equip ASHA workers with knowledge about the critical issue of air pollution and its impacts on health, Clean Air Punjab joined hands with a private hospital in Ludhiana and organised a convening on the occasion of World Health Day, observed annually on April 7. HT Image

The convening saw active participation from ASHA workers, who play a very important role in grassroots healthcare delivery across communities. Balbir Kaur, president of ASHA workers in Ludhiana, said the platform recognised the importance of empowering these front line workers with specialised knowledge and focused on enhancing their understanding of the adverse health effects caused due to deteriorating air quality.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“This educational endeavour heralds a new chapter and should serve as an example across India on equipping our front line health warriors with insights into the threats to the well being of people posed by air pollution. Equipped with this knowledge, ASHA workers will now be better prepared to not only lead the charge against air pollution-related health risks but also to better communicate the threats, thus enhancing community health resilience,” said the president.

The event concluded with a session of knowledge exchange, further solidifying the collective resolve to pursue a future where clean air and good health are accessible to all.

As per World Health Organization (WHO), the theme for World Health Day 2024 was “My Health, My Right” and was chosen to champion the right of everyone, everywhere to have access to quality health services, education, and information, as well as safe drinking water, clean air, good nutrition, quality housing, decent working and environmental conditions, and freedom from discrimination.