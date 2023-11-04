ASI arrested for sexually harassing woman constable

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) deputed at the office of the senior superintendent of police (SSP), Khanna, has been arrested for sexually harassing a woman constable. According to the woman constable, the accused was forcing her to establish physical relations with him and also threatened to transfer her. An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) deputed at the office of the senior superintendent of police (SSP), Khanna, has been arrested for sexually harassing a woman constable. According to the woman constable, the accused was forcing her to establish physical relations with him and also threatened to transfer her. (Representational image)

The action was taken after she filed a complaint to SSP Amneet Kondal on Saturday. The SSP ordered the city police station Khanna to lodge an FIR against the accused, identified as ASI Manjit Singh, and arrest him. It is the second such incident in the past one month. Earlier, in-charge of Rauni Police post ASI Balbir Singh and another ASI Harmeet Singh were arrested for sexually harassing a woman in the police post on October 6. She had visited the police post seeking action against her friend for raping her.

The accused, ASI Manjit Singh, is deputed as Sena clerk in the SSP office. The victim stated that the ASI has been harassing her for the past two years. He used to force her to come with him to the hotel room. On October 31, the accused had forced her to go to some hill station with him. She also alleged that the ASI was threatening to transfer her.

She added that when earlier she tried to handle the things on her own, but when things went out of control, she made a complaint to the SSP.

A case under sections 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking), 166 A (being a public servant knowingly disobeys any direction of the law prohibiting him from requiring the attendance at any place of any person for the purpose of investigation into an offence or other matter) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC has been lodged against the ASI at city police station. He was arrested immediately after being booked. The SSP has suspended the errant cop with immediate effect. The SSP confirmed the development.

